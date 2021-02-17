First@4: Four dead in crash; Vaccine eligibility to be lowered to 65 starting Monday; Ice skating rink coming to Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday as active cases decreased to 2,072 according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Current hospitalizations are at 94, down from Tuesday (97).

Vaccine progress continues in the state as the Department of Health announced that starting Monday people 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

This comes as the vaccine allocation for the state will increase to 17,600 doses, a 13.7% increase from the 13,000 doses that began in February.

Sioux Falls will soon have an ice skating rink at Falls Park.

On Tuesday the city announced plans for an addition to Falls Park called the Jacobsen Plaza. The plaza will include an ice skating ribbon, a playground, restrooms and an open air shelter.

It will be located north of the Levitt Shell.

Four people were killed and one was injured in a crash west of Wagner Tuesday night.

Officials say a 2003 Chrysler Sebring failed to stop at an intersection, colliding with a 2008 Jeep Cherokee. The Chrysler went into the ditch and caught fire. The four passengers in the vehicle were extricated by emergency services. The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene.

On Wednedsday, The Senate Transportation Committee killed the security-reporting legislation in a 6-1 vote.

The vote came after hearing arguments against it from Noem’s secretary of public safety, Craig Price, and retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

Watch the video above for the latest update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.