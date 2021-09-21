First@4: Former South Dakota priest pleads guilty to sex charges; COVID-19 data in SD; Meade County asking residents to purchase tags early

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at top stories as of 4 p.m.

A former South Dakota priest plans to plead guilty to sex charges. He now admits to shooting videos of a teenage boy in the shower in 2011, while he worked at a parish in Faith.

It happened when the priest and 17-year-old boy traveled out of the country and spent several nights in the same hotel rooms.

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, which includes data from Saturday and Sunday.

Active cases went down to 7,636. The death toll and current hospitalizations both went up.

A rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the Oglala Sioux Tribe to take action to protect tribal members.

Infection rates reached a threshold to put the tribe in a “Red Risk Level,” which calls for members to shelter-in-place and schools to conduct virtual learning without sports or extracurricular activities.

People who renew their vehicle license tags in November should do so early.

A new computer software system from the state Division of Motor Vehicles is scheduled to do live at the end of the month.

While state officials are confident in the new system, they still expect some delays.

