First@4: Baseball coach faces rape charges; 4 arrested after knife threat; Coronavirus details

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s quick look at today’s top stories:

A volunteer coach at Augustana University and former Canaries baseball player is accused of raping a 10-year-old child.

Court documents say Juan Thomas Junior raped the child earlier this week in Lincoln County. He also faces 10 counts of child pornography.

Thomas’ bond is set at $250,000. If he is released from jail, he will not be able to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is scheduled to be back in court on February 11th.

Two men and two women were arrested near Memorial Middle school Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, police responded to a threat involving a knife at 1:30 p.m. at a home a block away from Memorial Middle School.

A woman allegedly owed money to Judah Wainscoat. Wainscoat and Levi Shanteau went into the home to get the money and threatened the victim with a knife.

When police arrived they arrested two women for possessing meth. Shanteau is facing drug and gun charges, and Wainscoat was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault.

A Sioux Falls man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a phone scam, the Sioux Falls Police Department said Friday.

According to SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens, a 72-year-old father mailed $12,000 cash to caller who was claiming to be with the Minneapolis Police Department. They said the victim’s daughter was arrested and needed money to bail her out.

The next day they asked the man for an additional $8,000. But before sending it, he called his daughter who told him she was fine and not in jail.

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, continues to spread throughout the world. KELOLAND.com Reporter Whitney Fowkes has looking into the illness.

With 9,776 confirmed cases and 213 deaths, the World Health Organization has declared this epidemic an emergency. She also reached out to the World Health Organization for an update on this epidemic.

You can read more on this story below: