First@4 for Tuesday, Feb. 2 2021

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Health officials confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Tuesday.

Active cases are at 2,600, the lowest they have been since September 16.

There are currently 131 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals.

Two people have been taken to a hospital following a shooting in Minnehaha County, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, investigators say people who were present when the shooting happened are being interviewed and there is no risk to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Two people taken to hospital following shooting in Minnehaha County

A bill introduced into the South Dakota House of Representatives seeks to give the state’s attorney general the authority to review executive orders issues by the president of the United States.

Introduced by new member Representative Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, this bill outlines a process for review for any presidential orders that have not been approved and signed into law by the U.S. Congress.

South Dakota lawmaker answers questions about bill that would allow state to reject presidential executive orders

Watch the video for the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 