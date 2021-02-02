First@4 for Tuesday, Feb. 2 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Health officials confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Tuesday.

Active cases are at 2,600, the lowest they have been since September 16.

There are currently 131 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals.

Two people have been taken to a hospital following a shooting in Minnehaha County, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, investigators say people who were present when the shooting happened are being interviewed and there is no risk to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A bill introduced into the South Dakota House of Representatives seeks to give the state’s attorney general the authority to review executive orders issues by the president of the United States.

Introduced by new member Representative Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, this bill outlines a process for review for any presidential orders that have not been approved and signed into law by the U.S. Congress.

