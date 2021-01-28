First@4 for Thursday, January 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Health officials confirmed 24 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,763.

187 total new COVID-19 cases were announced. Active cases are at 3,137, down from Wednesday (3,238).

There are currently 161 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals.

The search for Serenity Dennard has been suspended.

Authorities say the search has been suspended due to a lack of new information. The nine-year-old ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockville on February 3, 2019.

The investigation will remain open.

In another news conference at the state Capitol, Governor Noem addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, election concerns and proposed legislation being discussed by state lawmakers.

Noem highlighted her new legislation proposals for prohibiting abortions due to Down syndrome, private property rights and open fields legislation as well as law enforcement resistance training at least every two years.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem said the state has followed the science, data and facts and allowed for personal responsibility.

