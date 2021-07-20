First@4 for July 20: Cellphone found recording in restroom at Dell Rapids pool; Update on Brookings County abduction case; School districts making plans for Fall 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating after a cellphone was found to be recording in a restroom at the city pool in Dell Rapids.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a cellphone was found in a family restroom by a city employee on Saturday, in a place where someone wouldn’t normally place a cellphone.

The phone was recording for about an hour and is owned by a juvenile male who worked at the pool.

He is no longer employed by the City of Dell Rapids.

Police in Sioux Falls have an update on a kidnapping case out of Brookings County.

Authorities say the abduction happened in Brookings early Sunday morning and ended in Sioux Falls. When police caught up with the 22-year-old victim, she was walking with 29-year-old Ashle Heier. Police say Heier was also in the vehicle at the time of the abduction.

Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory of harboring and concealing in connection with the kidnapping case. She faces additional charges because she had drugs on her when she was arrested.

The countdown to the start of the next school year is on.

School supplies are up in stores and the KELOLAND Back to School webpage has launched.