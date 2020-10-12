First@4: Following fall colors; South Dakota school districts handling COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota passed 6,000 for the first time as of Monday.

Active cases increased to another new daily record of 6,062.

The death toll rose to 288. The two new deaths were women, one in the 80+ age range and one in the 50-59 age range.

The state’s total case count is up to 28,925. Total recovered cases is now at 22,575.

School district officials across South Dakota are handling the pandemic the best they can.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear from leaders in two western South Dakota school districts about how their students and staff are dealing with COVID-19.

More than a month after it happened, officials in South Dakota will give an update on the fatal crash investigation involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg this week.

Gov. Kristi Noem will provide the update along with Public Safety Secretary Craig Price on Tuesday.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a Highmore man at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, on U.S. Highway 14 in Hyde County, state officials said. Ravnsborg has said he thought he had hit a deer; he discovered Boever’s body the next morning while returning the county sheriff’s private vehicle.

If you’re in love with Autumn but struggle finding the right spots with beautiful fall colors, there’s a new tool you can use.

The City of Sioux Falls has developed a mapping app to show the status of trees around the city.

Another tool available to people in KELOLAND is Minnesota’s Fall Color Finder.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the “fall color finder” on its website