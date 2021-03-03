First@4: Five additional COVID-19 deaths; More pharmacies offering vaccine; Damage found on ‘Singing Bridge’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Eighteen more active COVID-19 cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were five new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll throughout the pandemic to 1,893.

South Dakota has 181 new total cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday for a total case count of 112,833.

The number of locations where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine is growing by the day.

On Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which launched with 13 sites on Feb. 11, has expanded to 56 locations in the state.

Find the list with this story online now.

There are weight and speed restrictions in place on a bridge that serves as an important link between Mobridge and communities on the Standing Rock Reservation.

Damage reported on Feb. 20 temporarily closed the bridge for several days; it’s been open since February 25 with those restrictions.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said a design is underway for permanent repairs. Learn about the history of the Singing Bridge in a KELOLAND.com Original story.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns ties an increase in crime numbers in 2020 to the pandemic.

The number of violent crimes was up, specifically homicides. The city also saw a slight increase in property crimes compared to past years.

We’re taking a closer look at the numbers on KELOLAND News at 5.

It will feel like spring this week across KELOLAND. Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player above.