First@4: First football Friday of 2021; COVID cases continue to increase; Sioux Falls growth causes concerns for water supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota jumped by more than 200 on Friday according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

High school football kicks off Friday with several games across the state. KELOLAND News will be out covering some of the match-ups with coverage of today’s games on this weekends SportsZone.

The rate of growth in the Sioux Falls area is causing concern over future water supply needs.

South Dakota public higher education will be included in the ban on seeking grants for history and civics, the Appropriations Committee decided this week.

