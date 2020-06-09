First@4: Fire destroys campers and vehicles near Lake Poinsett; COVID-19 update; Crews cleaning up after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at some of today’s top stories:

A large fire has destroyed some campers and vehicles at a campground near Lake Poinsett. Videos shared on social media by the Lake Poinsett Estates Campground early Tuesday morning show flames burning on several campers and vehicles.

Authorities say they don’t believe anyone was hurt in the fire.

A committee decided Tuesday that more work was needed on proposed amounts for replacing materials that people borrow from the State Library and don’t return.

The state Department of Education wanted to update the fees for buying books, recordings and other materials. But the committee deadlocked 3-3 on approving the changes.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus increased to 68.

The state announced that there are 52 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 5,523. Total recoveries are at 4,483.

Active cases in South Dakota are at 972.

Crews are clearing power lines off and restoring power near Mount Vernon on Tuesday.

A storm Tuesday morning caused over 100 broken poles near Mount Vernon and Loomis.

Crews are advising people to stay away from all downed lines and broken poles as they can still be energized.

Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video below.