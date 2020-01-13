First@4: Finance officer sentencing; Police called to crashes after snow; Family promotes farm safety after personal tragedy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

The former finance officer in Tripp was sentenced to three years in prison for embezzlement. During sentencing, it was revealed Jennifer Friederich’s parents took out a loan to pay more than $500,000 back to the town. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke was in the courtroom today; look for her update to this KELOLAND investigation on KELOLAND News at 6.

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to more than 100 crashes in 72 hours from Friday to Monday. In addition to light snow on Friday afternoon, nearly 2 inches of snow fell in the city on Sunday. Police ask drivers to give other vehicles extra following distance and slow down.

Jaxon Boomsma

A family who lost a member in a farming accident is keeping his smile alive. Jaxon Boomsma was 7-years-old when he tragically lost his life in a farming accident. Now his family is promoting farm safety to protect others from experiencing a loss like theirs. They share their story with KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

Data from several groups shows farming is risky business. Digital data reporter Rae Yost compiled the numbers in a KELOLAND.com original report you can read now online.

Also on KELOLAND.com now, we’re looking ahead to the 2020 legislative session. We’re checking out some of the early bills already filed ahead of tomorrow’s state of the state address.

Review what lawmakers will be discussing in this story.

We aren’t done with chances for snow this week. Find the latest on today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center below.



Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.