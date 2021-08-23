First@4: FDA approves Pfizer vaccine; Latest COVID-19 data in SD; Man arrested after crashing into two houses in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer has been given full approval.

The U.S. is the first country to fully approve the shot. More than 200 million doses have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December.

The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots.

The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to climb in South Dakota.

On Monday, 331 new total cases were reported. There are currently 127 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

No new deaths were reported. Nearly 56 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

A Pierre man is facing charges after crashing into two homes in the central part of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say 24-year-old Casey Fette was arrested for DWI, vehicular battery and reckless driving.

One of the homeowners was taken to the hospital for a concussion.