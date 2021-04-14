First@4: FBI offering reward for information in double homicide; Young people driving COVID-19 cases; Gov. Noem says no to migrant children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

225 new total COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday as hospitalizations increased to 113.

Since April 1, 424 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in people ages 20-29, and only 17 new cases in the 80+ age range.

In recent weeks the 20-29 age group has reported the most COVID-19 cases while young people are the least vaccinated group, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said at Wednesday’s Department of Health briefing.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Delmas Traversie, Jr. and Carmen Charger homicide case.

63-year-old Delmas Traversie, Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte, South Dakota in March of 2019.

Following a federal request for states to accept an influx of migrant children, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that South Dakota would not accept any “illegal immigrants”.

In December of 2019, Noem agreed to allow refugees into South Dakota in 2020 under the Trump Administration.