First@4: Fatal shooting by deputies deemed justified; South Dakota joins lawsuit against Google; Sioux Falls police investigating ATM theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

A deadly shooting involving Pennington County deputies has been deemed as justified.

Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance situation in May. Investigators say Ty Quinton Stilwell raised a gun towards another person, which is when deputies shot and killed him.

The case was reviewed and deemed justified by Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Thursday that South Dakota has joined a lawsuit against Google.

South Dakota, 35 states and the District of Columbia allege exclusionary conduct related to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an ATM theft in town.

The theft happened early Thursday morning at a business near Sertoma Park.

Authorities say three people ripped apart the ATM and stole the money from inside of it.

