First@4: Farm laborer found guilty of students death; Sioux Falls pools delay opening; Police pursuit ends downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day's top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2018 abduction and stabbing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Rivera, who immigrated to the United States when he was a teenager, will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Active coronavirus cases are now under 400 in South Dakota as they continue to drop according to Friday’s update from the State Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 391.

57 new cases were reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now at 124,162.

A pursuit Friday ended downtown when a car crashed into a parking meter.

A witness says police were pursuing the car when it crashed at West 10th Street and South Dakota Avenue.

After being closed last year due to the pandemic, Sioux Falls pools were expected to open Friday.

But due to the weather Parks & Recreation has delayed the opening to Monday, weather depending. But not all pools will open on time this season due to staff shortages.

