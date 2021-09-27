First@4: Ethics experts question whether Noem had a conflict of interest in meeting with top official; Latest COVID-19 data; Is Marsy’s Law working?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Ethics experts are questioning whether Governor Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor’s office. The Associated Press says Noem’s daughter, Kassidy, was pursuing a real estate certification but was denied.

Kassidy received the certification four months after the meeting.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced four COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The state department of health confirmed 383 new cases. There are currently 184 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

More than 58 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

Marsy’s Law was passed by a majority of voters in South Dakota to give victims of crimes rights under the state constitution.

KELOLAND Investigates has already uncovered how the victim’s notification system is broken in some cases.

Tonight at 10, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke looks into a rape case that Marsy’s Law Advocates are calling an “outrageous violation of the law’s intent.”