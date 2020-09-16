First@4: Eight new COVID-19 deaths; Brandon pumpkin patch opens; Big Ten plans fall season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at today’s top stories:

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 192 with eight new deaths announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Wednesday, the state said there were 297 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 17,291.

Total recoveries are now at 14,657, up from Tuesday. Active COVID-19 cases are now at 2,442, up from Tuesday.

We are getting a look at what is believed to be the car South Dakota’s Attorney General was driving when he hit a man in Hyde County.

A viewer sent us pictures of a red Ford Taurus in a state highway maintenance lot off of Highway 14. If you look closely, it appears the windshield is broken on the passenger side.

The image on the left is from Jason Ravnsborg’s Facebook page. The image on the right is what’s believed to be the car South Dakota’s Attorney General was driving when he hit a man in Hyde County.

South Dakota authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving minors in Mobridge Tuesday night.

The highway patrol says a pickup lost control along 10th Avenue and flipped over. Authorities say both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The 16-year-old driver died at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger has life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo. A 16-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Authorities say none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

A murder suspect in Rapid City has been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says Jamys Flying Horse, is behind bars. He was wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder from a shooting on Sept. 6 in the 3400 block of Hemlock Street. One man died and another was injured.

If you’re ready to make the switch to fall, a local farm is right there with you.

Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon is opening its pumpkin patch early this year to take advantage of the nice weather. Owner Laura Patzer says there’s also a free corn maze families can enjoy.

The Big Ten reversed course on Wednesday and announced plans to play football beginning the weekend of October 24.

The plan includes an 8-game season for each team.

The Big Ten will also require “student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games” to undergo daily testing.

There will be no public sales of tickets.

