First@4: Earthquake near Nebraska border; Fire destroys Bear Butte lodge; Sioux Falls police investigating possibly related gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Two new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday brining the death toll to 2,022.

Active cases are now at 266 as 19 new cases of the virus were reported.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported just north of the border near Anoka, Nebraska Friday morning.

This is the 3rd recorded earthquake in South Dakota in 2021.

Very little is left of the Bear Butte lodge following a fire Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire began around 4:29 Thursday morning and the building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Sioux Falls police are investigating whether two reports of gunshot incidents on Thursday are related.

Lt. Jon Thum said witnesses described a black SUV in both reports of gunshots. Police pursued a black SUV on 12th street Thursday night but the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed and police ended the pursuit.

Mitchell boys basketball coach Todd Neuendorf resigned as head coach Friday.

Neuendorf served as head coach for the last 4 years, rebuilding the Kernels boys basketball program and leading the team to the state tournament this season for the first time since 2012.