First@4: Earthquake near Edgemont; Latest COVID-19 update; Man arrested for terroristic threats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edgemont at about 8:53 a.m. Mountain Time today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 6.8 miles, or 11 kilometers, east to northeast of Edgemont, according the USGS.

USGS records 3.4 earthquake near Edgemont

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 209 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

The state’s total case count is at 116,833, up from Thursday.

There was one new death reported. The death toll increased to 1,928.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 209 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,928; Active cases at 2,480

A man faces multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and making terroristic threats for an incident in southeast Sioux Falls Thursday night.

21-year-old man arrested for terroristic threats, Sioux Falls police say

