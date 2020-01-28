First@4: Drug dealer sentenced; Court appearance for kidnapping suspect; Iowa caucus process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a check of the top headlines as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jacob Lottman

A federal judge sentenced a Sioux Falls opioid dealer to federal prison on Tuesday. Jacob Lottman’s sentence is 30-years behind bars. He was involved in at least four overdoses, including two at the Minnehaha County jail and one that resulted in a death.

The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Sioux Falls woman appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Amir Beaudion Jr., 19, faces murder, kidnapping, rape and robbery charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi.

KELOLAND's Sarah McDonald was also in the courtroom

Staff at Make-A-Wish South Dakota are remembering Kobe Bryant as a fierce advocate for children.

The former NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday helped grant more than 200 wishes for sick kids including one for an 11-year-old South Dakota boy battling leukemia in 2016.

The eyes of the country will be on Iowa next Monday.

The state holds the first test in the 2020 democratic presidential campaign with the Iowa caucus. Changes this year could make the results confusing; digital reporter Whitney Fowkes is breaking down the process in a KELOLAND.com Original you can read now.

