First@4: Drug arrests in Sioux Falls; Special session discussion; COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Three people face multiple charges following a drug bust in Sioux Falls.

Employees at a hotel on Russell Street called police when they witnessed what they thought was a drug deal happening in the parking lot. When authorities arrived, they found the three suspects still outside. Two of them did leave but police were able to catch up with them to make the arrests.

Governor Kristi Noem is pushing for a special legislative session to renew issues she feels were left unsettled.

The discussions could include legislation that would ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. However, lawmakers say they won’t address that during a special session.

Other topics could include the voter-passed medical marijuana bill and money from the federal COVID-19 rescue package.

Another 222 COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota on Thursday as the death toll went up by one and active cases went down.

The state’s total case count is 119,197.

Active cases are now at 2,484.

As of April 6, nearly 700,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to vaccination sites around the state.

Daily vaccination counts by the Department of Health provide some insight on how many are administered through the state and how many are delivered through federal programs such as at pharmacies or by Indian Health Services and the Veterans Administration.

But the delivered doses at those three types of sites means that up to 225,635 doses could have been administered by pharmacies, IHS and VA.

Rain will stick around for much of the day in parts of KELOLAND; get the latest forecast in the video player above.