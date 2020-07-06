First@4: Drowning update; Erickson sentencing; COVID-19 case count

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories:

Brookings Police say a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the city last week.

In a news release, police say they got a call about a missing child on Thursday evening.

Officers found the child’s bike near a church and focused the search in that area, including a privately-owned retention pond. The dive team worked until 3 a.m. before the search was suspended due to safety concerns, poor lighting and murky water.

The next day, the fire department pumped 300,000 gallons of water from the pond; the boy’s body was found just before 9 a.m.

A South Dakota man linked to a Russian agent is sentenced to seven years in federal court.

A judge issued the sentence to conservative political operative Paul Erickson Monday morning. Erickson pleaded guilty in federal court in November 2019 to wire fraud and money laundering.

Erickson’s onetime girlfriend is Maria Butina, who was deported in October 2019 to her native Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

South Dakota had 42 new cases of the coronavirus, the South Dakota Department of Health said Monday.

Active cases increased to 945 on Monday. Recoveries stayed at 6,063. Current hospitalizations remain at 59.

Long-time Flandreau city councilman and former state senator Dan Sutton is sworn in as the town’s mayor this evening.

Sutton was accused of inappropriate behavior while in office 14 years ago and took part in very public hearings before the state Senate. Sutton was reprimanded by lawmakers, but never faced any criminal charges.

Now another man who says he was a victim of Sutton’s is sharing his story.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke looks back at those hearings and brings you the new allegations on KELOLAND News at 6 and 10.