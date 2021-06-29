First@4: Drought prompts executive order in South Dakota; Three COVID-19 deaths in Tuesday’s update; Allegiant adds Sioux Falls to Austin, Texas, flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order to declare a statewide state of emergency for drought conditions.

The executive order allows ditch mowing in eastern South Dakota effective immediately.

The executive order will remain effective through August 31, 2021.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health includes three additional deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,033.

The deaths include one man and two women in the following age ranges; review all the latest data on KELOLAND.com.

Three people face multiple charges following a traffic stop in central Sioux Falls turned up a stolen vehicle and 32 grams of meth.

Monday afternoon, a Sioux Falls police detective spotted a vehicle that had been stolen from an auto repair shop earlier in the month.

Police say they found nine baggies of meth on one of the suspects; all three face drug charges.

Up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops will be deployed to Texas to help the secure the border between the United States and Mexico.

The news release from Governor Kristi Noem’s office says the deployment will be paid for by a private donation.

You will soon be able to fly directly to the capital of Texas from Sioux Falls.

Allegiant announced 23 new nonstop flights on Tuesday including one between Sioux Falls and Austin.

The new flights will start Nov. 18, 2021.

Temperatures stay warm across KELOLAND for the coming days; get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter forecast in this story.