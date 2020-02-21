First@4: Dr. Asfora sues Sanford; Authorities investigate home explosion; Social media consequences

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The semi eventually lost control and rolled east of Worthing. Not Lennox.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories on Friday afternoon.

Sanford Health is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee. Dr. Wilson Asfora is suing the health care system for wrongful termination. He alleges Sanford fired him to try and settle a government lawsuit. In October, Sanford Health agreed to pay more than $20 million to the federal government in a settlement for kickback schemes involving Asfora’s medical devices.

Sioux Falls police arrested two men in separate cases on domestic aggravated assault charges. Police say Aaron Bethke, 40, of Sioux Falls, physically assaulted his girlfriend. Kasey Jorgenson, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested after assaulting a woman.

Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating a chase with a semi truck that ended in a crash. It started around 8 p.m. Thursday when a Lennox police officer and a deputy responded to a welfare check on a semi driver on the south edge of town.

While they were talking to the driver he took off really fast and didn’t turn the truck or trailer lights on. The pursuit went east from Lennox and reached around 90 mph. The semi eventually lost control and rolled near Worthing The driver was airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities in Brookings are investigating a deadly house explosion. Around noon yesterday, crews were alerted of a fire and possible explosion along the 600 block of 6th Avenue in Brookings.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed the back of the house was blown off. During a search of the home, fire fighters found a man’s body. The fire is still under investigation.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online — Interest in a video of a high school athlete using racial slurs and swearing following a basketball game between Groton and Mobridge-Pollock remains high days after the original post was removed from social media.

Wendy Mamer is an admissions counselor at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She says you can delete a post off social media, but the evidence of its existence can still impact your future.