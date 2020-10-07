First@4: DOH changes COVID-19 tracking; Tribe reports scramble for hospital beds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it tracks COVID-19 cases. If a person receives a positive antigen test, they are now counted as a probable case. If that same person undergoes a second test, using the PCR platform and that comes back positive, they are then considered a positive case.

Keeping that in mind, here are the latest numbers. All together, the state is reporting 609 new cases.
562 tested positive. 47 are considered “probable.”

South Dakota is one of eight states with a population of less than 1.1 million. How does it compare to those other seven states in terms of coronavirus numbers?

As of October 7, South Dakota had 4,511 active COVID-19 cases and 25,906 total cases with 208,780 total individuals tested. The state has more confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases than Alaska, Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming and Montana but fewer than North Dakota and Rhode Island.

A small hospital serving the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has sent two coronavirus patients to an out-of-state hospital in recent days, even as South Dakota’s top health officials insist the state has plenty of hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Health Department reports that it sought to transfer COVID-19 patients to better-equipped hospitals in the state.

Authorities in Sioux Falls are still looking for a suspect after a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a pickup was reported stolen earlier Tuesday. An officer recognized the stolen vehicle near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 a.m. 

A short time later, police caught up with the vehicle and it led them on a short pursuit. The pickup was later found in someone’s yard.

