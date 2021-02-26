First@4: Distracted driving dangers; COVID-19 case count; Falls Park a top five city park in U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Whether it’s a quiet buzz or blinking light, these helpful reminders from your phone let you know about a message, upcoming task or news alert.

But when behind the wheel, those become dangerous distractions.

We’re looking at distracted driving statistics and the role a cell phone played in a deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, 143 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 112,107.

Review all the latest numbers, including how many people have been vaccinated, on our COVID-19 case tracker page on KELOLAND.com.

As far as city parks in the United States go, Falls Park is in the top five, according to one national ranking.

USA Today held an online vote to select the best parks in the country. Falls Park finished the voting at number five, beating out city parks in Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas among others.

KELOLAND.com has launched a Falls Park webpage with a series on the history and redevelopment of Falls Park in five parts. Learn about the park’s past and look ahead to what’s coming in the area in this KELOLAND.com Original series now online.

The weekend will feature a cooling trend as colder air starts to come in from the north. Get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.