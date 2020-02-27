First@4: Delivery man killed in shooting; Local doctors speak on coronavirus; Two B&G Milkyway locations opening next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A shooting in an east Sioux Falls neighborhood took the life of a 30-year-old man delivering pizza. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police are asking anyone who saw anything in the East Bragstad Drive and South Cleveland Avenue neighborhood to contact authorities.

Two former leaders of South Dakota’s public higher-education system say more than $240 million of state funding has been cut from state universities’ budgets since 2010. Harvey Jewet served 20 years on the Board of regents, including 10 as board president.

Jim Abbott is the past president at the University of South Dakota. Their joint 15-page letter said the six state universities have long been effective, as proven by the student debt-default rate, which is among the lowest in the nation.

The spread of the coronavirus is something doctors in the U.S. are paying close attention to.

Wendell Hoffman, an infectious disease doctor for Sanford Health says because the U.S. has a sophisticated health care system, Americans are in better shape than most countries.

Hoffman also says some doctors are more concerned about the flu.

The flu has killed around 16,000 people this year. The coronavirus has killed less than 3,000.

A sign of Spring in Sioux Falls: the B&G milkyway at 69th Street and Louise Avenue has set its opening date for 2020.

Ice cream fans can line up starting on Wednesday, March 4.