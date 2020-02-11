First@4: Deer takeover; New flight out of Sioux Falls; Changing weather conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories.

Just this afternoon, the South Dakota House has passed a bill to allow industrial hemp to be grown in the state. The bill will now head to the Senate, despite not achieving one of the four “guardrails” set by Gov. Kristi Noem.

A huge herd of deer is making its home in fields along the Miner/Sanborn County line.

Jay Stevens lives in the area and shared this video.

While KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard was there Tuesday morning, he counted approximately 400 animals.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, Reporter Bob Mercer is tracking a bill to allow people younger than age 18 to carry handguns in South Dakota if they can show written consent from a parent or guardian.

South Dakota’s current law requires a minor with a handgun to be accompanied by a parent or guardian or to meet other conditions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed the bill Tuesday morning.

Travelers out of Sioux Falls regional airport will have another option starting in June.

Allegiant is adding a flight to San Diego.

