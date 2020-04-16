First@4: Death total rises in S.D.; Gov. Noem reacts to national attention; Keystone XL work pauses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the state’s seventh death and 143 additional cases statewide today. There are now 1,311 positive cases throughout the state, with 1,065 cases in Minnehaha County.

There have been 221 total recoveries in the county, 42 more than Wednesday. Statewide, recoveries increased to 373 from 329 on Wednesday.

Gov. Kristi Noem said the number the rest of the country should be focusing on is hospitalizations, not the number of positive cases in South Dakota.

The governor also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finished its tour of the Smithfield Foods plant and expect to release the report in the coming days.

Noem made national news this week for the surge in cases and Smithfield becoming the number one hotspot in the country, while not taking a statewide or targeted stay-at-home order. You can learn more about today’s briefing from the governor in this story online.

South Dakota is in a unique position when it comes to combating COVID-19. The Sioux Falls area is seeing a massive surge – most of which is tied to Smithfield workers and contacts, while the rest of the state has so far, stayed pretty flat.

We compared the Sioux Falls area (Minnehaha and Lincoln counties), Beadle County (which saw an early surge in cases, but has since flattened its curve and the rest of the state.

After four consecutive weeks of increases, the number of initial unemployment claims has dropped in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

A total of 6,152 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the DOL from April 5 through April 11. This is a decrease of 1,986 claims over the prior week’s total of 8,138. You can take a closer look at this report online.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Filling and dredging work on the Keystone XL oil pipeline in Montana can’t proceed while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes an environmental review, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

Canada-based TC Energy wants to carry oil from tar sands in Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Groups representing tribal, landowner and environmental-protection interests brought the lawsuit.

Representatives for those organizations praised the decision.