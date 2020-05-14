First@4: Death toll rises; TenHaken requests patience; State announces mass testing for vulnerable populations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at your top stories on this Thursday:

Positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are now at 3,792 with 60 new positive cases reported today.

Active cases in the state are now at 1,312, down 14 from Wednesday (1,326). 2,437 patients have recovered; that’s up 70 from Wednesday’s total (2,367). Deaths from COVID-19 are at 43, with four new deaths in Minnehaha County.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken addressed the COVID-19 response in the city this morning.

The mayor asks that the public practices patience. TenHaken says time is needed in measuring the spread of COVID-19.

Since March, the City of Sioux Falls has provided isolation areas for more than 130 guests to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public Health Director Jill Franken said one of the isolation center guests died overnight Tuesday.

South Dakota Governor Noem held a media update this afternoon. She was joined by Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon for the briefing.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state will be doing mass testing of vulnerable populations starting next week. That includes nursing homes, assisted living homes and some of the tribal communities. Employees at these facilities will also be tested.

Authorities are investigating how a 31-year-old inmate died at the Minnehaha County jail on Wednesday.

Minnehaha County Warden Michael Mattson said Jordin Eichmann was found unresponsive in her cell during a routine check at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. Jail staff and jail medical staff initiated CPR, but life-saving efforts did not work and Eichmann died.

The Department of Criminal Investigations will investigate. No foul play is suspected and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

The state Department of Transportation provided more information about signage posted in areas of western South Dakota, where the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe are operating highway checkpoints to control who travels onto their reservations.

The tribal governments are trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 into the local populations who live within the Pine Ridge and Cheyenne River reservations.

