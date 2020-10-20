First@4: Death of man who spoke of hospital capacity concerns; New records for active cases and hospitalizations; COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A man who spoke from his hospital bed in Minnesota about capacity concerns at South Dakota facilities has died.

John Bjorkman spoke about his battle with COVID-19 in September.

The Gettysburg School District, where Bjorkman was a former superintendent from 2003-2005, posted the news on its Facebook page.

In South Dakota, 330 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at record-setting levels in South Dakota.

On Tuesday, 621 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 34,457.

Active cases are now at 8,441; current hospitalizations are at 329.

The City of Brookings has taken an aggressive approach to battle COVID-19. The city council passed a mask mandate ordinance in September.

The council appeared ready to take additional action during an upcoming meeting to potentially close businesses. As of Tuesday morning, it was removed from the council agenda and replaced with a different ordinance.

We’re talking with a city council member about efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Brookings.

