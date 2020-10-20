First@4: Death of man who spoke of hospital capacity concerns; New records for active cases and hospitalizations; COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A man who spoke from his hospital bed in Minnesota about capacity concerns at South Dakota facilities has died.

John Bjorkman spoke about his battle with COVID-19 in September.

The Gettysburg School District, where Bjorkman was a former superintendent from 2003-2005, posted the news on its Facebook page.

In South Dakota, 330 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

De Smet man who raised concerns about hospital capacity dies after long battle with COVID-19

Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at record-setting levels in South Dakota.

On Tuesday, 621 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 34,457.

Active cases are now at 8,441; current hospitalizations are at 329.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 621 new total cases; Death toll rises to 330; Active cases at 8,441

The City of Brookings has taken an aggressive approach to battle COVID-19. The city council passed a mask mandate ordinance in September.

The council appeared ready to take additional action during an upcoming meeting to potentially close businesses. As of Tuesday morning, it was removed from the council agenda and replaced with a different ordinance.

We’re talking with a city council member about efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in Brookings.

Business closure ordinance removed from Brookings City Council Agenda

Snow is piling up in parts of KELOLAND this Tuesday; get a check of the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter forecast in the video player below.

