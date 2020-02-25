First@4: Deadly crash in Hartford; Vaccination bill update; Industrial hemp measure moves to SD Senate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A 31-year-old Hartford man accused of hitting a woman while driving Monday night appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Nichole Anderson was hit by a vehicle at Main Avenue and South Street in Hartford. Authorities arrested Micah Giebler for vehicular homicide and DUI 2nd.

They are asking anyone who saw the suspect in the hours before the crash to reach out to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is following up on a Facebook post from Las Vegas involving a young girl.

The department is leading the search efforts for Serenity Dennard, who went missing more than a year ago after running away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society.

KELOLAND News confirmed with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the social media posts are part of an “active and ongoing investigation.”

The South Dakota House Health and Human Services committee heard emotional testimony this morning at a hearing on a bill that would repeal vaccination requirements for schools.

In the end, the House committee voted 10-2 to move HB 1235 to the 41st legislative day, which effectively kills the bill for this year.

There was support for the bill to be brought back up during a summer study, but no formal action was taken.

We’re looking at the current vaccination requirements in a story you can find below.

The next stop for a bill to legalize industrial hemp is the South Dakota senate. A Senate panel endorsed HB 1008 Tuesday morning.

The House already has passed the bill to require hemp to have no more than three-tenths of one percent of THC, the ingredient that makes people feel high.

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed a similar concept last year; this year, she’s on board.

A winter storm is hitting western South Dakota. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.