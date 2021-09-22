First@4: DCI continues search for missing Woonsocket man; Latest COVID-19 data in SD; CDC investigating Salmonella outbreak in 25 states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The DCI continued their search for a Woonsocket man who has been missing for over a year.

Crews searched haybales near Wednesday near where Eugene Prins was last seen.

Prins was last seen at a bar on March 26th of 2020.

‘A needle in a haystack’: DCI searching haybales for evidence of missing Woonsocket man

The South Dakota Department of Health announced another COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of deaths to 2,109, 604 new cases were announced. Active cases are at 7,714.

58 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 604 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,109; Active cases at 7,714

A recent salmonella outbreak is impacting some people in South Dakota.

The outbreak has made at least 127 people sick in 25 states.

The CDC says they don’t know yet what the food is that’s causing people to get sick. However, they say all of the people likely got sick from the same food.

CDC: Salmonella outbreak detected in 25 states, including South Dakota

