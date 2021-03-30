First@4: Crews respond to multiple fires across KELOLAND; Latest COVID-19 data; High winds causing semi-trucks to tip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews are responding to a handful of fast-moving fires all across KELOLAND.

The Schroeder fire crossed into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas overnight. Fire officials are scheduled to give an update on efforts to stop that fire and one at Mount Rushmore at 4 p.m. central time. You can watch that live on KELOLAND.com.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 159 new total COVID-19 cases were reported.

There were two deaths announced, bring the death toll to 1,935.

There are currently 95 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, up from Monday.

South Dakota State University was listed as the number two Dairy Science College in the Nation by Universities.com.

SDSU’s Dairy and Food Science Department encompasses three majors: Dairy Manufacturing, Dairy Production and Food Science, as well as masters and Ph.D. programs. The department sees a 100 percent job placement after graduation and offers more than $150,000 in departmental scholarships.

Monday’s high winds made for dangerous driving on South Dakota roads, causing semi-trucks to tip over across the state.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol shared that a few semis were blown over in the western part of the state.

The high winds caused another semi to turn over on I-29, seven miles south of Summit.

