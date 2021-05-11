First@4: Crash in northeast Sioux Falls; Reconstruction of deadly weekend crash; Recruiting Jackrabbits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Officers responded to crash involving multiple vehicles just after the lunch hour in Sioux Falls today.

Nearly a dozen patrol cars were on the scene a short time later. Sidewalks were blocked off from 6th Street to Pearl Street.

Look for the latest in the story below.

Police released the name of the 20-year-old Sioux Falls man killed in a crash Saturday night. The student from Joe Foss High School was a passenger in a car driven by a junior at Washington High School who also died when another vehicle crashed into them.

As two families prepare for funerals, Sioux Falls Police are piecing together what led up to the deadly crash by reconstructing the scene this afternoon.

Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota are at the lowest level since mid-August.

According to Tuesday’s update, 125 new cases were reported.

Active cases are now at 1,100; the death toll remains at 1,981.

Ahead of South Dakota State University’s first time playing in the FCS championship game, we’re looking at the characteristics coaches look for in players. A recruiting coordinator says one of the keys to Jackrabbit success is finding the student athletes in South Dakota and neighboring states.

KELOLAND.com Original reporter Rae Yost has the story online now.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm for the rest of the week with many in KELOLAND returning to the 70s for this weekend.