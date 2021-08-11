First@4: COVID hospitalizations almost double in S.D.; Health officials encourage vaccinations; Second man arrested in connection to Minnesota murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have nearly doubled in the last week according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases of the virus are at 1,149, an increase of nearly 500.

As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, health experts in western South Dakota are worried about a possible surge of covid-19 cases.

Officials at Monument Health are encouraging all people 12-years-old and up to get vaccinated to help curb the possible spread of the virus, citing the delta variant as a major concern.

Police have arrested a second person in connection to a June 5th murder that happened in Minnesota.

Rapper 50 cent will make an appearance in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The rapper will be at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls to promote his partnership with two liquor brands. He will be signing bottles of his alcohol at the Hy-Vee on S. Louise.