First@4: COVID hospitalizations almost double in S.D.; Health officials encourage vaccinations; Second man arrested in connection to Minnesota murder

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have nearly doubled in the last week according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases of the virus are at 1,149, an increase of nearly 500.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 862 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,051; Active cases at 1,149

As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, health experts in western South Dakota are worried about a possible surge of covid-19 cases.

Officials at Monument Health are encouraging all people 12-years-old and up to get vaccinated to help curb the possible spread of the virus, citing the delta variant as a major concern.

‘Go get your shot to save lives South Dakota’: Monument Health aiming for higher COVID-19 vaccination rates amid Sturgis Rally

Police have arrested a second person in connection to a June 5th murder that happened in Minnesota.

Man wanted in connection with murder case in MN arrested in Sioux Falls

Rapper 50 cent will make an appearance in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The rapper will be at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls to promote his partnership with two liquor brands. He will be signing bottles of his alcohol at the Hy-Vee on S. Louise.

50 Cent to make an appearance at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee on Saturday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 