First@4: COVID data to be reported Monday-Friday again; Body of missing woman in Rapid City recovered; SF Little League team heading to World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

The South Dakota Department of Health will once again be reporting COVID-19 data Monday through Friday.

Active cases increased by 61 in Thursday’s update. Active cases are now at 1,210.

153 new total cases were reported. The death toll remains at 2,051.

Officials in Pennington County have found the body of 33-year-old Jessica Story.

Authorities say Story’s body was discovered in a wooded area off White Buffalo Road. She had been missing June 18.

The cause of her death has not yet been determined.

The Sioux Falls Little League team is going to the Little League World Series.

Sioux Falls defeated Nebraska, 3-0 Thursday morning. Starting pitcher Gavin Weir threw a complete game no-hitter.

Sioux Falls plays next on Saturday in the Midwest Regional Championship Game.