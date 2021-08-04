First@4: COVID cases increase in South Dakota; Man arrested after attempted kidnapping; Changes could be made in states medical marijuana laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 68 percent across the state according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases of coronavirus are now at 657, an average of 52 new cases were reported each day for the last 7 days. 41 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in South Dakota.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: DOH reports 68 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases and 41 new confirmed cases of the Delta variant

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with stalking, simple assault, and attempted kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

20-year-old man facing charges after attempted kidnapping at Dunham Park

Three sets members of medical marijuana subcommittee are working privately on Initiated Measure 26 to potentially propose changes to the measure.. Senator Bryan Breitling says that any changes that the subcommittees may propose could be acted upon on November 9, when lawmakers return for a special session.

S.D. lawmakers might change medical-pot laws

Sanford Health was the victim of an attempted cyber security attack, president and CEO Bill Gassen told employees on Wednesday.

Sanford Health targeted in ‘attempted cyber security incident’

