First@4: COVID cases increase in South Dakota; Man arrested after attempted kidnapping; Changes could be made in states medical marijuana laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 68 percent across the state according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases of coronavirus are now at 657, an average of 52 new cases were reported each day for the last 7 days. 41 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in South Dakota.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with stalking, simple assault, and attempted kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

Three sets members of medical marijuana subcommittee are working privately on Initiated Measure 26 to potentially propose changes to the measure.. Senator Bryan Breitling says that any changes that the subcommittees may propose could be acted upon on November 9, when lawmakers return for a special session.

Sanford Health was the victim of an attempted cyber security attack, president and CEO Bill Gassen told employees on Wednesday.