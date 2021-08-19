First@4: COVID cases, hospitalizations increase; Todd County pushes back first day of school; Phillips Diner set to re-open Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

COVID hospitalizations and cases continue to climb in South Dakota according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 295 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,057; Active cases at 2,131

Todd County schools will now begin school on September 14, two weeks after the original planned start date of August 31.

Todd County School Board pushes student start date to September 14

As kids headed to their first day of school in Harrisburg, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were on patrol fielding calls of crashes.

Lincoln County deputies respond to multiple crashes on first day of class at Harrisburg schools

After a fire closed down the Phillips Avenue Diner earlier this summer, the downtown restaurant is preparing to welcome back customers on Friday.

Phillips Avenue Diner ready to serve customers again

