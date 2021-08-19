First@4: COVID cases, hospitalizations increase; Todd County pushes back first day of school; Phillips Diner set to re-open Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

COVID hospitalizations and cases continue to climb in South Dakota according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

Todd County schools will now begin school on September 14, two weeks after the original planned start date of August 31.

As kids headed to their first day of school in Harrisburg, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were on patrol fielding calls of crashes.

After a fire closed down the Phillips Avenue Diner earlier this summer, the downtown restaurant is preparing to welcome back customers on Friday.