First@4: COVID-19 vaccine update for Sioux Falls area; New development coming to Foundation Park; Mitigation efforts during 2021 Legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

More than two weeks after Christmas, the Sioux Falls area hasn’t experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the mayor and health care system leaders.

While there hasn’t been a jump in cases, Dr. David Basel with Avera notes there hasn’t been a large decrease in cases either.

Much of the discussion at the weekly briefing centered on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health says health care organizations are working through the plan from the state of South Dakota. Both doctors stressed the need for patience from the public, as the state is only getting around 11,000 vaccine doses a week.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the state to start the week.

That brings the state’s total case count to 103,499. Active cases are now at 5,102.

Current hospitalizations are at 242 and recoveries are now at 96,812.

Most freezers in grocery stores across South Dakota have a Schwan’s Company/CJ Foods product. Think Red Baron or Tony’s pizzas, Pagoda egg rolls or Mrs. Smith’s desserts.

Schwan’s Company/CJ Foods and Gov. Kristi Noem announced an expanded Schwan’s presence in South Dakota.

The company plans to build a 700,000 square foot facility to manufacture Asian frozen food products on 140 acres in Foundation Park in Sioux Falls. The plan includes the manufacturing plant, a warehouse and related.

Schwan’s promises more than 600 jobs by 2025, according to the news release.

We’re taking a closer look at the project in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

The new development is expected to be part of Noem’s State of the State address scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

It’s the opening day of the 2021 legislative session. With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, who will be wearing masks at the Capitol this week?

Review the requirements currently in place in a KELOLAND.com Original online.