First@4: COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Sanford Health staff; Two bodies recovered from water near Pierre; Latest drought monitor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Sanford Health employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1.

The health system announced Thursday that all employees with Sanford and the Good Samaritan Society will be required to get vaccinated to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.”

Sanford says more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are already fully vaccinated. 

 The bodies of two people who went missing while fishing have been recovered from the water at Farm Island.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. Authorities continue to investigate.

A Florida man is accused of hitting a Sioux Falls police officer with his motorcycle.

An officer saw the man doing tricks on a motorcycle in a parking lot near 10th and Franklin just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When the officer tried to stop him, he allegedly sped up and ran into the officer.

The latest drought monitor shows a slight improvement in conditions in south central South Dakota.

Gregory and Charles Mix Counties moved from the extreme drought category to severe drought. Review the latest data in the story linked below.

Temperatures will continue to be hot heading into Friday; get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD forecast in the video player above.

