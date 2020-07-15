First@4: COVID-19 update; Walmart will require customers to wear masks; Sioux Steel redevelopment postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick check of the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The coronavirus death toll increased by two on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

80 new positive COVID-19 cases were announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,652.

Active cases went up to 878. A total of 1,379 new test results were reported today.

Walmart announced on Wednesday it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 20.

The company says currently about 65 percent of its more than five thousand stores and clubs nationwide are located in areas with some form of government mandate on face coverings.

At Sam’s Club, employees at entrances will follow the same process with members. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or they can be purchased inside the club.

A major project scheduled to start in downtown Sioux Falls will be delayed.

Lloyd Companies announced the scheduled August groundbreaking for the nearly two hundred million dollar Sioux Steel project will be delayed due to pandemic related market conditions.

The company says the seven-story hotel and nine-story mixed-use building is still being planned.

A 47-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars today facing charges of pimping and practicing a massage without a license.

Sioux Falls Police say Willie Charles Whitman was arrested Tuesday without incident.

Authorities say the investigating began on June twelfth when a tip caller reported seeing campaign-style signs advertising Asian therapeutic massages.

Police said massages were being performed without a licensed permit as well as sexual services.