First@4: COVID-19 Update, virtual imagination, apartment robbery, SD receives CARES Act funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075

1,075 people are sick with COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Tuesday.

That’s the active case count according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

4,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic in the state, with 67 new positive cases on Tuesday. 3,528 people have recovered with 113 new recoveries as of Tuesday and 106 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

Deaths remain at 50.

Masked men ask for money in robbery at Sioux Falls apartment

A Sioux Falls woman tells police she woke up Tuesday morning to find two masked men in her apartment.

Police say one of the men had a gun and asked her for money.

A friend, who was staying with the woman, saw the men leaving so he yelled and started chasing them.

Police say one of the masked men fired a gun in the apartment hallway. No one was hurt. They are still looking for the robbers.

Children’s Museum developing ‘action plan’ to re-open

While the doors may be closed to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota, the door to imagination is still wide open.

Since March, the museum has been offering an online museum from home littered with a variety of ways to keep families engaged. In that same time, they’ve also developed a task force with their leadership team and board members to plan the next steps of getting back to normal.

For being a place that’s mostly hands on, sanitizing methods is already something they’re used to.

To access their online museum you can visit the Children’s Museum of South Dakota’s website.

Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen

Black bears are a rare sight in South Dakota.

So it was a surprise on Tuesday morning when Sheryl Erickson of Aberdeen spotted a black bear in a field.

The sighting occurred seven miles west of Aberdeen.

It was just about a year ago when people in Roberts County got video of a bear in the area.

TenHaken says Sioux Falls can be stronger after COVID-19

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said there are lots of reasons to be optimistic as the city of Sioux Falls continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

TenHaken shared his State of the City address virtually Tuesday afternoon after he recorded it at the Washington Pavilion.

TenHaken said the public’s heart along with the city’s strong finances and economic position are all reasons to believe Sioux Falls will emerge from the pandemic even stronger than before.

You can watch the pre-recorded State of the city address in the story below.

Noem: South Dakota has received CARES Act funds

Governor Kristi Noem says the state has received money from the CARES Act. Noem says the money will be dispersed to local governments and businesses. She says some of the money will be held to fill the state’s immediate needs.

The governor says a special legislative session will likely not be needed for June. Noem says she has extended the emergency order because it’s key for federal finances.

Governor Noem also says she doesn’t have any updates on the tribal checkpoints and the investigation is still ongoing.