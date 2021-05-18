First@4: COVID-19 update in South Dakota; Onida man accused of raping teenagers; Sibley train derailment latest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

One additional COVID-19 death and 98 new cases were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 712, down from Monday. Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota haven’t been this low since April 2020.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 60.

Steven Harold West, 73, of Onida is facing three felony counts of raping three runaways after meeting them online through Instagram.

The 12-year-old and two 13-year-old girls ran away from Blunt, South Dakota, on May 13 and arranged through Instagram to meet West near a church at about 1 a.m. West drove them from Blunt to his home in Onida and gave them an electric razor to cut their hair. He then performed sexual acts with them, gave them money and brought them to a gas station.

More on this case, online right now.

Two inmates who went missing in Sioux Falls on Monday are back in custody.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested Shawn Mills and Ronnie Moore Tuesday morning.

Officials with Union Pacific say crews are making progress in cleaning up the train derailment in Sibley Tuesday morning.

Crews have finished clearing the derailed cars, and they are focusing on site remediation. The company says they are working to repair the track and bridge on Tuesday.

Old Highway 60 remains closed to allow crews and heavy equipment access to the site, officials say.

At 8 p.m. Monday, the evacuation order was lifted in Sibley and residents were able to return home.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Get latest updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.