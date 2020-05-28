First@4: COVID-19 update; Hydroxychloroquine study at Sanford; Regional unemployment numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s trending stories:

Total positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are approaching 5,000. The state Department of Health announced 83 new positive cases this morning, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 4,793 cases. The number of active cases in the state is now at 1,041, up 4 from Wednesday (1,037).

The current coronavirus pandemic has brought many surprises for doctors around the world. For one in Sioux Falls, it was when she contracted the virus herself.

Dr. Leah Prestbo is a Physician at the Avera McGreevy Clinic in Sioux Falls. She has 10 years of experience connecting with her patients. Dr. Prestbo says she contracted COVID-19 back in April, and she contracted it unknowingly from a co-worker who tested positive.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem finished up a media briefing moments ago. Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle also took part in the conversation along with Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Suttle says the clinical trial involving hydroxychloroquine is called Pepcoh . She helped address some of the concerns with the medication.

Three of five states in the region had higher initial, or new, unemployment rates for the week ending May 16, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Fewer South Dakotans filed for unemployment during the week ending May 16. There were 3,410 filings.

But not every state in the region was so lucky. Numbers rose in Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota.

Just months after receiving state government’s support on a 4.5-million-dollar bond issue, to help pay for an expansion project, a North Sioux City company came back Thursday for another 4.5-million-dollar, after deciding against raising the money through other means.

FIMCO, based in North Sioux City, describes itself as the largest manufacturer of lawn and garden sprayers in the nation. The South Dakota Value Added Finance Authority members voted 6-0 to back another 4.5-million-dollars of bonds.