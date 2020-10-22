First@4: COVID-19 outbreak at S.D. state pen; HS football livestreams; COVID-19 relief deadline extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota surpassed 9,000 today, as 14 new deaths due to the virus were announced by the state department of health. Today, the state announced 973 new cases, 374 more recoveries, 585 more active cases and 23 new hospitalizations.

There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Yesterday, officials announced 39 positive cases at the facility. That number jumped to 162 today, according to data provided by the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

So far, there have been 129 negative tests and one recovery.

Winter weather has returned to KELOLAND. Freezing drizzle has been falling in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning, covering roads in a sheet of ice. Heavy snow is expected to continue to fall in the Aberdeen area and northern South Dakota.

High school football teams are hitting the field tonight for more matchups. For the 11B and 9-man teams, it’s the beginning of playoffs, and it’s the final week of regular season games for the 11AAA teams.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 6 p.m., watch 11AAA Washington vs. #1 Roosevelt in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11AA #1 Yankton vs. #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

South Dakota businesses and healthcare providers who lost revenue during the COVID-19 slowdown will have more time to apply for federally funded grants and will have lower thresholds for eligibility, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The deadline was extended to October 30 for applications to the $400 million small-business relief grant program and the $115 million healthcare-providers grant program, according to Governor Kristi Noem.