First@4: COVID-19 on campus; SFSD Return to Learn; ‘Toxic’ hand sanitizers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota rose by one on Friday for a total of 130.

According to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health, the new death was a Pennington County woman in the 80+ age range.

The state’s coronavirus positive case total is at 8,764. The number of recovered patients has increased to 7,761; active cases are at 873.

COVID-19 has arrived on two college campuses in South Dakota.

Six football players with Augustana University have tested positive, prompting the school to stop all athletic-related activities through this week.

Eight students at Northern State University in Aberdeen have also tested positive.

Students wearing face coverings seated in desks in a row and facing the same direction.

It’s going to be the look of at least several classrooms in the Sioux Falls School District during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district released its 123-page Return To Learn plan on Wednesday.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re taking an in-depth look at the plan that includes mask wearing protocols, guidelines for eating at school and air quality control changes.

A list of hand sanitizer products to avoid from the Food and Drug Administration is getting longer.

There are now a total of 86 kinds of hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products that contain methanol. All of the hand sanitizers on the list were apparently produced in Mexico.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced three cases of methanol poisoning in the state, including one death.

Scattered rain showers and isolated t-storms are in the forecast for Friday night. Get the latest on what to expect from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter in the video player below.