First@4: COVID-19 numbers; Washington Pavilion plans for reopen; American Legion logo debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at your top stories on this Friday afternoon:

The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed another person has died due to COVID-19 in Minnehaha County. One new death was reported on Friday; it was a woman in the 80+ age category.

That brings the statewide total to 44 deaths.

The active case count is at 1,269. The number of recovered patients is at 2,574, which is 137 more than on Thursday.

A Rapid City man has died following an officer-involved shooting. The South Dakota Attorney General’s office says 30-year old Anthony Angel died Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night after a Rapid City police officer attempted a traffic stop. It turned into a confrontation, leading the officer to draw his gun.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case at the request of the Rapid City Police Department.

The Washington Pavilion announced it will start a gradual reopening on Monday.

Opening Monday, dine-in services at Leonardo’s Cafe and in-person box office customer services during normal business hours. Contact-free box office and curbside food pick-up at Leonardo’s Cafe will continue as well.

Future reopening phases are still being determined.

800 Veterans are on the waiting list to go on Midwest Honor Flight.

The organization won’t be making any trips this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all flights are being postponed to 2021 for the safety of the Veterans and Guardians who make the trips. President Aaron Van Beek says it was a difficult decision to make.

While there has been some talk of a return of legion baseball, the American Legion Department of South Dakota says “it is still canceled.”

The American Legion logo is trademarked. That means you can’t use that logo without the approval of the American Legion.

The American Legion told all sanctioned teams that they must have the Legion patch on their jersey. Now that there is no season, the National Headquarters announced you could not use jerseys with the patch on them.