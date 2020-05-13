First@4: COVID-19 numbers; safety tips as SF parks open; plans for the SD state fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s trending stories.

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to climb. The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 69 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 3,732 on Wednesday. Of those cases, there are 1,326 active cases, which is an increase of 11 in the state.

According to the state’s numbers, there were 647 new tests performed.

Park amenities may be open to the public, but Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is still working on ways to adjust to the new normal.

Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras says changes are still being made in regards to crowding such as signage to encourage good hygiene and social distancing. As far as equipment maintenance, they’re not going to be using special chemicals to sanitize.

To keep up on changes and rules, you can visit the city’s ‘Safe Park Use’ page.

This Saturday is Armed Forces Day and while we should all be thanking service members who are currently in the U.S. military, the 114th Fighter Wing is doing something special to thank healthcare personnel, first responders and essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Four F-16 fighter jets will take off from Sioux Falls around 1 p.m. Their mission is to flyover hospitals in nine cities in eastern and central South Dakota. It’s all in an effort to say thank you.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online: In less than a month, votes across the state of South Dakota will be counted for the state’s 2020 primary election.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed some local elections, the Secretary of State’s office is still conducting the June primary election and the November general election.

Voter registration for the June primary election ends on Monday, May 18. Absentee voting has already started for the June primary.

The South Dakota State Fair is continuing to plan the 135th fair, but the COVID-19 pandemic could alter this year’s fair.

This year’s state fair is planned as the ‘Perfect Vision for Fun’ since 2020 is the year and 20/20 is perfect vision. While this year’s fair may have a different look, the state remains hopeful.

Governor Kristi Noem has mentioned in past COVID-19 press briefings county fairs and the state fair should continue to plan for 2020. When Noem was asked about the state fair in Tuesday’s briefing, she said officials are thinking ‘out of the box on ways to continue with the fair and still keep people safe.”