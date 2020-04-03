First@4: COVID-19 Numbers rise; Noem announces timetable; Sanford to use rapid testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories on this Friday:

One day after 36 new COVID-19 cases were announced, South Dakota saw another significant increase in the number of new positive cases.

On Friday, the state department of health announced a total of 187 positive coronavirus cases in the state. There were 22 new cases announced, while recoveries increased by 12 cases to 69 total.

Governor Kristi Noem says the state is in a very fluid situation. This caveat was shared before she released projections for how the virus will impact the state in what she described as a “palms-up conversation” with South Dakotans.

Noem said the date and models are very dynamic. Noem said thanks to early measures put into place, including social distancing, South Dakota won’t reach a peak until middle of June or end of June. That’s when the most South Dakotans will be sick. She said these measures will need to stay in place until August.

Review, realign and reassess. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says those are the steps that he and city staff are following as new information on COVID-19 is confirmed.

As of Friday, Minnehaha and Lincoln, the two counties that make up Sioux Falls, had 97 confirmed cases and only 18 recoveries.

TenHaken said cases will continue to grow and grow. He said the city is focusing on flattening the curve for when those caseloads continue to grow.

A COVID-19 test that gives results in 90 minutes is now being used by Sanford Health in both Sioux Falls and Fargo, North Dakota, the health care system announced on Friday.

The rapid tests are being used for the highest priority patients, which includes people who are hospitalized, health care workers and people living in long term facilities. The addition of rapid tests increased Sanford’s testing capabilities to 1,500 tests per week, according to a news release.

KELOLAND.com live streamed 53 games this year including football and basketball.

Most of the games were highly competitive but we have narrowed it down to the top six games from this year’s sports seasons.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has temporarily relaxed rules because of COVID-19, including letting optometrists see patients through telehealth apps such as FaceTime and Skype.

The South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry adopted a policy Friday to align with the CMS changes. The change affects about 240 license holders in South Dakota.